French Insider Episode 42: AI At Work: Steering Employers Through Legal Minefields With Melissa Hughes Of Sheppard Mullin (Podcast)

In this episode of French Insider, Melissa Hughes, a senior associate in Sheppard Mullin's Labor and Employment Practice Group and member of the French Desk, joins us to explore the use of AI for automated decision-making throughout the employment life cycle, including the associated risks and how they can be mitigated.

Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.

Article Insights

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton are most popular: within Compliance topic(s)

self

In this episode of French Insider, Melissa Hughes, a senior associate in Sheppard Mullin's Labor and Employment Practice Group and member of the French Desk, joins us to explore the use of AI for automated decision-making throughout the employment life cycle, including the associated risks and how they can be mitigated.

CLICK HERE TO READ TRANSCRIPT

What we discussed in this episode:

How does AI interact with the workplace?

From an employment perspective, where does AI carry the most risk?

Why is the use of AI in employment decisions particularly concerning?

How can employers mitigate the risks associated with AI tools?

What should employers consider when selecting an AI tool?

Does the U.S. have any AI regulations comparable to the E.U.'s AI Act?

What U.S. trends should employers be aware of?

What advice would you give companies as they roll out AI tools or increase the use of AI to do business?

Disclaimer: This episode was recorded prior to the signing of Executive Order 14365, "Ensuring a National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence." As a result, some discussions may not reflect the policies or guidance established by this order.

About Melissa Hughes

As a senior associate in the Labor and Employment Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's San Francisco office, Mellissa Hughes defends and counsels employers in a range of disputes, involving harassment, discrimination, retaliation, failure to accommodate, wrongful termination, wage and hour claims, PAGA actions, and class actions. She also has traditional labor law experience, including arbitration, unfair labor practice proceedings, and litigation under the National Labor Relations Act.

Melissa represents employers of all sizes in state and federal courts, administrative proceedings, and every phase of litigation, from pre-suit strategy through post-trial motions. She also serves as a trusted advisor on day-to-day workplace issues, including disability accommodations, leaves of absence, performance management, workplace investigations, and compliance with California's complex wage and hour laws.

As a member of Sheppard Mullin's French Desk, Melissa advises French companies and groups operating in or expanding to the U.S. on a full range of employment and personnel matters in both French and English.

About Inès Briand

Inès Briand is an associate in Sheppard Mullin's Corporate Practice Group and French Desk Team in the firm's Brussels office, where her practice primarily focuses on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisition transactions (with special emphasis on operations involving French companies). She also has significant experience in general corporate matters and compliance for foreign companies settled in the United States.

As a member of the firm's French Desk, Inès has advised companies and private equity funds in both the United States and Europe on mergers and acquisitions, commercial contracts, and general corporate matters, including the expansion of French companies in the United States.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.