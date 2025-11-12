ARTICLE
12 November 2025

DOL Resumes Processing Prevailing Wage And Labor Certification Applications

On Oct. 31, 2025, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced that the Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) has resumed full processing of employer requests...
United States Employment and HR
On Oct. 31, 2025, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced that the Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) has resumed full processing of employer requests for prevailing wage determinations and labor certifications for both temporary and permanent employment in the United States.

Following a period of system disruption, the Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) is now fully operational. Employers and representatives may once again prepare and submit new applications, as well as access and manage pending cases. Similarly, SeasonalJobs.dol.gov, the official online registry for H-2A and H-2B temporary job opportunities, has been restored to full functionality.

The OFLC has indicated that it is taking all necessary steps to return to normal processing operations. However, stakeholders may expect temporary delays and longer response times as the agency manages an anticipated surge in requests. Employers with pending or time-sensitive filings—particularly in connection with PERM, H-1B, E-3, H-2A, and H-2B programs—should monitor their FLAG accounts and the OFLC website for further updates and technical assistance notices.

Our team is tracking these developments.

