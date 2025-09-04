Oregon's Paid Sick Leave Law Expands In 2026 To Cover Blood Donation

Oregon employers should prepare to update their paid sick leave policies to comply with recent amendments. Effective January 1, 2026, blood donation will be added to the list of reasons permitted for taking time off under Oregon's paid sick leave law.

Earlier this summer, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signed Senate Bill 1108 amending Oregon's paid sick leave law by allowing employees to use their accrued sick time to donate blood through a program approved or accredited by the American Association of Blood Banks or the American Red Cross. State Senator Lew Frederick, the bill's sponsor, wrote that the goal is to help address the critical blood shortage around the country.

The amendment expands Oregon's already comprehensive sick leave law, which is one of the most inclusive in the nation. Under Oregon law, employers with at least ten employees (or at least six in Portland) must have a sick leave policy that allows employees to accrue one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours they work. Employers are permitted to cap this leave at 40 hours per year.

Employees can use their paid sick leave for many reasons specified under the law including if they are sick or a family member is sick, injured, experiencing mental illness, or need to visit the doctor. SB 1108 adds blood donation to the list of reasons permitted for taking time off.

This bill, alongside Oregon's additional newly-passed employment legislation, illustrates the challenges of navigating paid leave requirements. While there are still several months left before SB 1108 goes into effect, employers should be proactive and begin to plan for this new addition to Oregon's sick leave law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.