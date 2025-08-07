ARTICLE
7 August 2025

Employment Law Alert: D.C. Council Preserves Tip Credit

SR
Shulman Rogers

Contributor

Shulman Rogers logo
Shulman Rogers is a full-service law firm with its principal office located in Potomac, Maryland and branch offices in Tysons Corner, Virginia, Alexandria, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Today, with 110+ attorneys, 30 legal assistants and more than 50 other staff and support personnel, the firm is organized into five general operating departments: real estate, business & financial services, litigation, medical malpractice/personal injury and trusts & estates.
Explore Firm Details
On July 28, 2025, the D.C. Council voted to scale back Initiative 82, a voter-approved measure that would have eliminated the tip credit by 2027...
United States Employment and HR
Meredith “Merry” Campbell,Joy C. Einstein,Alexander I. Castelli
+3 Authors

D.C. Council Preserves Tip Credit

On July 28, 2025, the D.C. Council voted to scale back Initiative 82, a voter-approved measure that would have eliminated the tip credit by 2027, so that tipped workers earned the full minimum wage, currently $17.95 an hour. The Council's new legislation implements a nine-year phase-in schedule culminating in 2034, when the tipped minimum wage will reach 75% of D.C's regular minimum wage. A schedule of the revised tip schedule appears below.

Key Provisions:

  • The tipped wage stays at $10/hour until July 1, 2026. On that date, it increases to 56% of the standard minimum wage. Starting July 1, 2028, the percentage jumps by 5% every two years, reaching 75% by July 1, 2034. As a result, a 25% tip credit becomes permanent.
  • Employers are now required to include a breakdown of tipped wages, tips, commissions, and bonuses on employee pay stubs.
  • The District's Chief Financial Officer will perform a biennial economic analysis of the restaurant industry to track the impacts of the wage schedule.

What This Means for Employers:

  • Employers need to make sure that payroll systems meet the new pay stub requirements.
  • Businesses should plan for gradual wage increases and evaluate long-term budgets through 2034.
  • Advocacy efforts continue, and further changes are possible. Employers should monitor developments closely.

Revised Tipped‑Wage Schedule:

1662246a.jpg

Shulman Rogers' Employment and Labor Law Group is ready to assist clients in navigating these changes and ensuring compliance with D.C.'s wage laws. We also invite you to subscribe to our newsletter to stay informed on the latest laws impacting employers by clicking HERE to subscribe.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Meredith “Merry” Campbell
Meredith “Merry” Campbell
Photo of Joy C. Einstein
Joy C. Einstein
Photo of J. Nicole Windsor
J. Nicole Windsor
Photo of Alexander I. Castelli
Alexander I. Castelli
Photo of Drew T. Ricci
Drew T. Ricci
Photo of Lauren M. Upton
Lauren M. Upton
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More