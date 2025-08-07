Employment Law Alert: D.C. Council Preserves Tip Credit

D.C. Council Preserves Tip Credit

On July 28, 2025, the D.C. Council voted to scale back Initiative 82, a voter-approved measure that would have eliminated the tip credit by 2027, so that tipped workers earned the full minimum wage, currently $17.95 an hour. The Council's new legislation implements a nine-year phase-in schedule culminating in 2034, when the tipped minimum wage will reach 75% of D.C's regular minimum wage. A schedule of the revised tip schedule appears below.

Key Provisions:

The tipped wage stays at $10/hour until July 1, 2026. On that date, it increases to 56% of the standard minimum wage. Starting July 1, 2028, the percentage jumps by 5% every two years, reaching 75% by July 1, 2034. As a result, a 25% tip credit becomes permanent.

Employers are now required to include a breakdown of tipped wages, tips, commissions, and bonuses on employee pay stubs.

The District's Chief Financial Officer will perform a biennial economic analysis of the restaurant industry to track the impacts of the wage schedule.

What This Means for Employers:

Employers need to make sure that payroll systems meet the new pay stub requirements.

Businesses should plan for gradual wage increases and evaluate long-term budgets through 2034.

Advocacy efforts continue, and further changes are possible. Employers should monitor developments closely.

Revised Tipped‑Wage Schedule:

