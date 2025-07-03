ARTICLE
3 July 2025

New York Legislature Amends Pay Frequency Law To Limit Damages For First-Time Offenders

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
The New York State Legislature has amended New York Labor Law ("the Law") to reduce statutory damages for first-time violations of pay frequency requirements for manual workers...
United States New York Employment and HR
Sara P. Madavo
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The New York State Legislature has amended New York Labor Law ("the Law") to reduce statutory damages for first-time violations of pay frequency requirements for manual workers while preserving the ability to impose liquidated damages on repeat offenders. The amendment, which took effect on May 9, 2025, is intended to provide relief from what many characterized as disproportionate penalties for technical, non-willful violations. Notably, the amendment applies to both pending and future actions.

Section 191(1)(a) of the Law mandates that employers pay "manual workers" on a weekly basis, unless they obtain authorization from the New York State Department of Labor to pay on a semi-monthly schedule. Prior to the recent amendment, even a single pay frequency violation could expose employers to substantial liability. The statute had been interpreted to allow plaintiffs to recover liquidated damages equal to 100% of the late-paid wages, in addition to statutory interest and attorneys' fees.

The scope of employer liability under Section 191 changed dramatically in 2019 when the Appellate Division, First Department issued its decision in Vega v. CM & Associates Construction Management, LLC1 that a private right of action exists under Labor Law § 191(1)(a). The Vega decision spurred a flurry of class action litigation, exposing employers to potentially large liability for inadvertent, first-time infractions. While the Appellate Division, Second Department reached a contrary conclusion — finding no private right of action under Section 191 — the New York Court of Appeals has not yet resolved the split, leaving substantial legal uncertainty.

Seemingly in response to the growing litigation risk and uncertainty, the legislature amended Section 198 of the Law to cap damages for first-time violators. Under the new provision, first-time offenders may be liable for "No more than one hundred percent of the lost interest found to be due for the delayed payment of wages calculated using a daily interest rate for each day payment is late, based on the annual rate of interest then in effect, as prescribed by the superintendent of financial services pursuant to Section 14-a of the Banking Law." By contrast, employers found to have a prior violation of the same provision remain subject to liquidated damages of up to 100% of the late-paid wages.

The statutory revision seeks to strike a balance between deterring willful noncompliance and avoiding excessive liability for technical, first-time pay frequency violations. While the amendment aims to curtail opportunistic litigation, it also reinforces the enforcement mechanisms for repeat or bad-faith violators.

New York employers should carefully review their pay frequency practices, especially with respect to workers who may fall under the "manual worker" classification.

Footnote

1. 175 A.D.3d 1144 (1st Dep't 2019)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sara P. Madavo
Sara P. Madavo
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More