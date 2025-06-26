Reminder: California Healthcare Minimum Wage Increase Effective July 1, 2025

Employers in the healthcare industry in California are subject to a separate minimum wage from other employers.

Effective July 1, 2025, certain healthcare facilities will see an increase in their minimum wage rates. The following is a summary of the increases based on the type of employer.

Type of Healthcare Employer Current Rate Increased Rate Hospitals or Integrated Health Systems with 10,000 or more full-time employees, including skilled nursing facilities operated by these employers $23 $24 Dialysis Clinics $23 $24 Covered Health Care Facilities run by large counties with more than five million people as of January 1, 2023 $23 $24 Hospitals with 90% or more of their patients paid for by Medicare or Medi-Cal $18 $18.63 Independent Hospitals with 75% or more of their patients paid for by Medicare or Medi-Cal $18 $18.63 Rural Independent Covered Health Care Facilities $18 $18.63 Covered Health Care Facilities run by small counties with fewer than 250,000 people $18 $18.63

While several categories of healthcare employees will receive a minimum wage increase in July 2025. The following categories of healthcare employers will not have a minimum wage increase until July 2026:

Intermittent clinics, community clinics, rural health clinics, or urgent care clinics associated with community or rural health clinics

Covered Health Care Facilities run by Medium Sized Counties (250,000 to five million people as of 1/1/23)

Skilled Nursing facilities not owned, operated, or controlled by a hospital, integrated health care delivery system, or health care system

All other covered health care facilities not listed in the other categories and not run by Counties

Who is Covered?

The definition of "health care employee" is broad, encompassing a wide range of roles within healthcare facilities. This includes employees who provide patient care, health care services, or services supporting the provision of health care. Examples of covered roles include:

Nurses

Physicians

Caregivers

Medical residents, interns, or fellows

Patient care technicians

Janitors

Housekeeping staff

Groundskeepers

Guards

Clerical workers

Non-managerial administrative workers

Food service workers

Gift shop workers

Technical and ancillary services workers

Medical coding and billing personnel

Schedulers

Call center and warehouse workers

Laundry workers.

