Unlocking Ohio Pay Stub Transparency: New Requirements Employers Need To Know Before April 2025

Beginning April 9, 2025, Ohio employers must produce detailed and accurate pay stubs under the new Pay Stub Protection Act (PSPA).

Employers must provide employees with a statement, or access to a statement, of the employee's earnings and deductions for each pay period that includes the following information, either in paper or electronic form:

The employer's name;

The employee's name;

The employee's address;

The employee's gross and net wages for the pay period;

A listing of any amount added to or subtracted from the employee's paycheck during the pay period, with a brief description of the reason; and

For hourly employees, the number of hours worked during the pay period (including overtime) and the employee's hourly rate.

If an employer does not provide this information to an employee during a pay period, the employee may submit a written request to the employer for this information. After such a request, the employer has 10 days to provide the employee with a pay stub including the above information.

If an employer does not comply with the employee's request, the employee can file a report with the Ohio Department of Commerce. If the Department determines the employer violated the PSPA, it can issue a written notice of violation to the employer and require that the employer post the notice in the workplace for 10 days.

