ARTICLE
6 January 2025

The Internal Revenue Service Issues 2025 Optional Standard Mileage Rates

PC
Perkins Coie LLP

Contributor

United States Employment and HR
Jill L. Ripke and Kaneem Antar Thornton

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that the optional standard mileage rate per mile for business use is increasing to 70 cents on January 1, 2025. This is up from 67 cents in 2024, as described  here. The mileage rates set by the IRS for vehicles used for other purposes will remain the same. Companies with questions about reimbursement should contact experienced counsel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jill L. Ripke
Jill L. Ripke
Photo of Kaneem Antar Thornton
Kaneem Antar Thornton
