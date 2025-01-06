The Internal Revenue Service Issues 2025 Optional Standard Mileage Rates

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that the optional standard mileage rate per mile for business use is increasing to 70 cents on January 1, 2025. This is up from 67 cents in 2024, as described here. The mileage rates set by the IRS for vehicles used for other purposes will remain the same. Companies with questions about reimbursement should contact experienced counsel.
