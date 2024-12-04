ARTICLE
4 December 2024

IRS Issues Proposed Regulations To Ensure Expanded Preventative Care Services Coverage

MW
McDermott Will & Emery

Contributor

McDermott Will & Emery logo
McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. With more than 1,100 lawyers across several office locations worldwide, our team works seamlessly across practices, industries and geographies to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success.
Explore Firm Details
On November 18, 2024, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released Internal Revenue Bulletin 2024-47, which includes proposed regulations designed to ensure that non-grandfathered group health plans and insurance issuers provide an accessible exceptions process for preventive services, allowing coverage without cost sharing if deemed medically necessary by an individual's provider.
United States Employment and HR
Kevin Spencer,Evan Walters, and Sama Kaseer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On November 18, 2024, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released Internal Revenue Bulletin 2024-47, which includes proposed regulations designed to ensure that non-grandfathered group health plans and insurance issuers provide an accessible exceptions process for preventive services, allowing coverage without cost sharing if deemed medically necessary by an individual's provider.

Learn more about new IRS guidance in the latest Weekly IRS Roundup published by McDermott's Tax Group.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Employment Law and Labour Law
Authors
Photo of Kevin Spencer
Kevin Spencer
Photo of Evan Walters
Evan Walters
Photo of Sama Kaseer
Sama Kaseer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More