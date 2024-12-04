IRS Issues Proposed Regulations To Ensure Expanded Preventative Care Services Coverage

On November 18, 2024, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released Internal Revenue Bulletin 2024-47, which includes proposed regulations designed to ensure that non-grandfathered group health plans and insurance issuers provide an accessible exceptions process for preventive services, allowing coverage without cost sharing if deemed medically necessary by an individual's provider.

