2024 ERISA Welfare Plan Automatic Participant Disclosures Checklist

We recognize that many companies sponsor ERISA welfare benefit plans and will soon be undergoing their open enrollment process and issuing related participant communications. To assist with that process, we have prepared an Automatic Participant Disclosures Checklist for use during open enrollment and throughout the plan year. Note that some of these disclosures may be delivered electronically under certain circumstances.

If you have questions regarding the information in this checklist or would like additional information regarding the electronic delivery of notices, please contact any of the attorneys in our Employee Benefits Practice Group.