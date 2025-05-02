Executive Order: White House Initiative To Promote Excellence And Innovation At Historically Black Colleges And Universities

Executive Summary

This executive order aims to strengthen the capacity of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to deliver high-quality education to a growing number of students. Its key priorities include expanding the role of the private sector and enhancing the overall capabilities of HBCUs. The order outlines goals such as improving institutional planning and development, upgrading infrastructure and increasing access to professional development opportunities.

In addition, the order authorizes the implementation of the HBCU Propelling Agency Relationships Towards a New Era of Results for Students (HBCU PARTNERS) Act to foster public-private partnerships and increase efforts to promote student success and retention. The HBCU PARTNERS Act requires federal agencies that work closely with HBCUs to develop plans for increasing engagement with HBCUs. The bill also grants Congress oversight authority to ensure these plans are implemented as intended. This legislation was introduced by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) during the 116th Congress and was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 31, 2020.

The order also outlines additional policy measures to support its main goals, with a focus on strengthening public and private partnerships with HBCUs and increasing federal and state involvement in HBCU initiatives.

Policy Actions

The creation of the White House Initiative on HBCUs. This initiative will work across agencies and other private and public organizations to increase the capacity of HBCUs to provide the highest-quality education. The two main goals are increasing the private sector's role and enhancing HBCUs' capability to serve our nation's young adults. The initiative will:

Enhance institutional planning, upgrade institutional infrastructure and provide professional development opportunities for HBCU students in high-growth industries Support the implementation of the HBCU PARTNERS Act, foster public-private relationships and initiatives, and promote student success and retention at HBCUs Partner with private entities, elementary and secondary education stakeholders to create a pipeline for students interested in attending HBCUs Encourage states to provide the required state matching funds for 1890 land grant institutions Work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and state governments to create a framework to address barriers in accessing federal funding for HBCUs, as well as improve competitiveness of HBCUs for other sources of federal research and development funding Convene an annual White House Summit on HBCUs

The creation of the President's Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the U.S. Department of Education.

This order revokes Executive Order 14041, "White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity Through HBCUs."

