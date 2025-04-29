ARTICLE
29 April 2025

Reforming Accreditation To Strengthen Higher Education (Trump EO Tracker)

United States Consumer Protection
Requires the Secretary of Education to hold accreditors accountable who fail to meet the applicable recognition criteria or otherwise violate Federal law, including by requiring accreditation seeking institutions to engage in diversity, equity, and inclusion practices through denial, monitoring, suspension, or termination of accreditation recognition. The Attorney General and Secretary of Education will investigate unlawful discrimination by American law schools advanced by the American Bar Association's Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar, and will also investigate, in conjunction with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, unlawful discrimination by American medical schools advanced by graduate medical education accreditors. Additionally, the Order institutes new principles of student-oriented accreditation, to realign with high-quality, valuable, education for students.

