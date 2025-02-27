Financial Value Transparency And Gainful Employment Reporting Deadlines Extended Again For Educational Institutions

On February 14, 2025, the U.S. Department of Education announced the extension of the institutional reporting deadline to September 30, 2025, for data related to financial value transparency (FVT) and gainful employment (GE) rules. The Department reiterated that this will likely be the final extension of the reporting deadline. Given the delay, the Department states it will likely not produce any FVT/GE metrics until after the September 30 deadline.

The announcement is a positive development for institutions of higher education, as many higher education interest groups recently requested an additional extension due to a number of challenges associated with submission of the reports.

All institutions are encouraged to review their FVT/GE data for errors or omissions that may have occurred in the last submission process. For institutions that already submitted their institutional reports, those reports were reverted to draft status as of February 17, 2025. For those institutions that did not meet the prior reporting deadline, there will be no consequences so long as the new deadline is met.

Please consult our previous Alert for additional information on the reporting requirements.

FVT/GE Lawsuit

There is currently a lawsuit pending against the Department seeking to invalidate the FVT/GE rules. On February 10, 2025, U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor ordered that all proceedings in American Association of Cosmetology Schools v. U.S. Department of Education, No. 4:23-cv-01268-O, be stayed for 90 days. The plaintiffs had originally motioned for a stay in order to provide the then-incoming Trump administration with additional time to "familiarize itself with the issues and consider the Department's position in regard to the case and underlying regulations."

For More Information

If you have any questions about thisAlert, please contact any of the attorneys in our Higher Education Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.