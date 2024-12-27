Congress Delivers Two Holiday Gifts For Higher Education: New FAFSA Deadlines And Hazing Reform

The lame-duck session of the 118th Congress managed to be an active one for the higher education community, with two bipartisan education bills moving through Congress over the last four weeks. The first, the FAFSA Deadline Act (Public Law 118-145), was signed by President Biden on December 11 after passing the House of Representatives and Senate nearly unanimously in November. The second, the Stop Campus Hazing Act (H.R. 5646), also passed the Senate unanimously last week after passing the House this fall, and is expected to be signed before Biden leaves office.

Institutions, students, parents, and elected officials were understandably frustrated by the rollout of the Better FAFSA in 2023, an update to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The Better FAFSA was mandated by Congress in 2019 and designed to make it easier for students and parents to apply for federal financial aid. Despite its typical launch date of October 1, the 2024-25 FAFSA was not released until late December 2023; and this year, the 2025-26 FAFSA was launched on November 21 after extensive beta testing. Members on both sides of the political aisle criticized the failure of the U.S. Department of Education (ED) to manage the launch. To ensure that applicants are guaranteed enough time to make informed financial decisions for their postsecondary education, Congress quickly advanced legislation that would codify the October 1 FAFSA launch date into law, officially setting a hard deadline for ED. Specifically, ED is required to certify by September 1 each year that the FAFSA will launch and be fully operational on October 1. If ED anticipates that FAFSA won't be ready by October 1, ED will have to testify before Congress to explain its reasoning by the end of September. Students now have more time to complete their applications, confirm their financial status, and secure the financial support they need to attend college without delays from ED. The full text of the FAFSA Deadline Act is available here.

The second piece of higher education legislation is the first change to the Clery Act in over a decade. The Stop Campus Hazing Act requires institutions of higher education to establish transparency and prevention measures for hazing incidents. While a total of 44 states have adopted anti-hazing legislation, this is the first federal law to combat hazing on college campuses.

Unlike the FAFSA Deadline Act which was signed by President Biden, the Stop Campus Hazing Act has not yet been sent to the President for his signature. If signed, the Stop Campus Hazing Act would require institutions to:

Include Hazing Incidents in their Annual Security Reports : The Stop Campus Hazing Act amends the Clery Act to add the a definition of "hazing" to mean "any intentional, knowing, or reckless act committed by a person against a student (regardless of that student's willingness to participate), that (1) is connected with an initiation into, an affiliation with, or the maintenance of membership in, an organization; and (2) causes or is likely to contribute to a substantial risk... of physical injury, mental harm, or degradation." Institutions will be required to provide statistics for hazing incidents reported to campus security authorities or law enforcement.

Importantly, if the Stop Campus Hazing Act is enacted before the new year, institutions will be required to begin collecting information on hazing incidents beginning almost immediately on January 1, 2025. If the bill is enacted after January 1, 2025, institutions will be required to begin collecting hazing information on January 1, 2026.

Publish a Statement of Policy and Prevention Program on Hazing : Institutions will be required, within six months of enactment, to publish: A statement of current policies relating to hazing, including how to report hazing incidents, the process to investigate hazing incidents, and information on applicable local, State, and Tribal laws on hazing; and A statement of policy regarding prevention and awareness programs related to hazing for students, staff and faculty.



: Institutions will be required, within six months of enactment, to publish: Publish a Campus Hazing Transparency Report: Institutions must publish a Campus Hazing Transparency report twice per year that discloses each incident for which a finding of responsibility for hazing was issued against a student organization that is officially recognized by the institution. The report must be available within 12 months after the date of enactment, and must include the name of the student organization, a general description of the hazing, and related dates (of hazing and the investigation).

The full text of the Stop Campus Hazing Act is available here.

