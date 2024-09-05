ARTICLE
5 September 2024

The Latest On ED's Financial Value Transparency And Gainful Employment Rule (Video)

United States Consumer Protection
The U.S. Department of Education continues to release significant guidance relating to its Financial Value Transparency and Gainful Employment rule, including last week's announcement that institutions should "pause reviews of the Completers Lists and use of the FVT/GE Reports." In this 20-minute video, Aaron Lacey and Hope Watson discuss this and other recent guidance and recommend action items for institutions. They cover completers lists, standard and transitional reporting, the upcoming reporting deadlines, and the state of the litigation challenging the new rule. Click below to watch this update, the latest in our new HigherEdReg Rundown series.

