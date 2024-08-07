ARTICLE
7 August 2024

Higher Education Chief Information Officers Face Persistent Pressure To Control Costs

Cost Control for Higher Education Chief Information Officers

Higher education CIOs are under pressure. Information technology operating costs naturally increase based on factors every year (e.g., salaries, benefits and technology price escalation), often before taking into account institutional growth and operational change. Even with diverse demands for new capabilities, ranging from nifty application features to transformative next-generation technology, many CIOs are still asked to "hold the line" on enterprise IT operating costs.

Key Areas of Focus for Higher Education CIOs Include:

  1. Reappraise IT services
  2. Revisit reference architecture
  3. Review sourcing strategies
  4. Reset IT governance
  5. Realign IT organization and culture
  6. Reforecast IT operating costs

Originally published 5 August 2024

