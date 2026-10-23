ARTICLE
23 October 2026

Beneath The Headline Numbers: Why Strong Consumer Spending May Be Masking Growing Financial Stress

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover ValueTM. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
Consumer spending and employment figures continue to show strength, but beneath these headline numbers lies a more complex reality. As household financial reserves steadily decline, questions emerge about the sustainability of current consumption patterns and what this divergence signals for economic stability ahead.
United States Strategy
Frank Jones and Keith Jelinek

Demand holds, pressure builds. Consumer spending and hiring remain surprisingly resilient, but the financial cushion supporting households continues to erode. Consumer spending grew 6.1% year over year versus 4.8% income growth, while sentiment, savings, and purchasing power weakened amid rising fuel, transportation, and financing costs. Businesses should prepare for a consumer that is still spending today but increasingly vulnerable to higher costs, tighter budgets, and economic uncertainty.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Frank Jones
Frank Jones
Photo of Keith Jelinek
Keith Jelinek
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More