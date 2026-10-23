ARTICLE
23 October 2026

The Healthcare Crisis No One Is Ready For (Podcast)

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

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Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover ValueTM. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
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Ankura's latest insights explore critical challenges across healthcare workforce shortages, football finance regulation, digital transformation performance gaps, cybersecurity threats, and consumer financial stress. From post-acute care capacity to AI validation costs in investigations, these analyses examine how organizations navigate complex operational, regulatory, and strategic pressures.
United States Strategy
Christine Ishak and John Frehse

The demand for post-acute care is rising rapidly, but the workforce needed to support it is not.

In our latest episode, John Frehse and Ankura Healthcare Transformation expert Christine Ishack discuss one of healthcare’s most pressing challenges: how organizations can prepare for growing demand without losing the human element that sits at the heart of care.

Because this is not just a healthcare issue. It is a workforce, operational, and leadership challenge that will affect all of us.

Listen now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Christine Ishak
Christine Ishak
Photo of John Frehse
John Frehse
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