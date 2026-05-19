Manufacturing leaders have spent the past years fighting cost inflation. As growth slows and volatility persists, the coming years will test something more fundamental: pricing discipline, not just cost control.

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Why pricing discipline will separate market leaders from followers in 2026

Manufacturing leaders have spent the past years fighting cost inflation. As growth slows and volatility persists, the coming years will test something more fundamental: pricing discipline, not just cost control. For many manufacturers, a one‑point margin swing equals tens of millions in EBIT — and in a normalized cost environment, that swing will increasingly be determined by pricing rather than procurement.

During the inflation shock, many companies successfully pushed through price increases. Revenues rose, margins temporarily stabilized, and pricing appeared to be working. But inflation‑driven price adjustments are not pricing power. Pricing power is the ability to sustain margins when markets normalize — when competition intensifies, growth moderates, and customers become more price‑sensitive again. In 2026, pricing discipline will separate market leaders from followers. The next margin crisis will not be caused by costs alone. It will expose weaknesses in pricing governance, segmentation, value articulation, and execution.

The Seven Pillars of Pricing Power

Pricing as a CEO Agenda Commercial Discipline Segmentation Power Value Clarity Offer Architecture Monetizing Risk and Reliability AI‑Enabled Pricing Capability

PILLAR 1 — PRICING AS A CEO AGENDA

Companies rarely lack pricing tools. They lack pricing ownership. When pricing is anchored at executive level, it becomes structural rather than tactical.

Review price realization alongside volume, mix, and cost metrics in recurring executive meetings.

Assign clear pricing accountability at senior level, with defined decision rights across CEO, CFO, and commercial leadership.

Align cross‑functional incentives around margin quality, not just revenue or volume. Treat pricing as an ongoing capability with a roadmap, not a one‑off project.

A practical starting point: Make pricing performance a fixed agenda item in executive reviews, including a simple pocket‑margin bridge and the top value‑creating and value‑destroying deals of the quarter.

PILLAR 2 — COMMERCIAL DISCIPLINE

The largest pricing opportunity is rarely strategy. It is execution. Margin leakage between list and realized price remains common across industrial sectors, driven by inconsistent discounting, free services, and uncontrolled exceptions.

Establish clear discount approval thresholds and minimum margin floors embedded in CPQ or quoting tools.

Create transaction‑level margin transparency by customer, product, and sales rep.

Align incentives to profitability rather than revenue, including deal margin where feasible.

Implement escalation mechanisms and structured change‑order governance for high‑impact deals.

A practical starting point:Run a margin waterfall for your top 50–100 customers and identify systematic discount patterns, free add‑ons, and terms that erode margin, then codify new guardrails.

PILLAR 3 — SEGMENTATION POWER

Uniform pricing logic often masks differences in willingness to pay. Industrial markets contain distinct micro‑markets driven by switching costs, operational criticality, and competitive intensity.

Differentiate between high‑ and low‑dependency customers using measurable criteria such as share of wallet, switching costs, and availability of alternatives.

Identify accounts and applications with elevated operational risk exposure or uptime criticality.

Adjust pricing by service expectations, complexity, and channel (e.g., OEM vs. aftermarket, direct vs. distributor).

Recognize micro‑market dynamics instead of applying uniform logic across regions, segments, or use cases.

A practical starting point: Identify 5–8 customer and application segments with consistent discount differences. For each, articulate the economic rationale — or lack thereof — behind current price levels.

PILLAR 4 — VALUE CLARITY

If differentiation is unclear, pricing defaults to negotiation. Pricing power begins with evidence of economic impact versus alternatives.

Assess the key performance parameters of one flagship product in a concrete use case.

Define where it outperforms alternatives in quality, reliability, throughput, or lifecycle cost — and quantify the impact (for example, reduced downtime or scrap).

Clarify integration or operational advantages that competitors cannot match, such as faster commissioning or lower maintenance intensity.

Translate technical advantages into simple ROI logic that sales can communicate.

Pricing power begins with clarity on where the offering is objectively better — and why that difference matters operationally and financially.

A practical starting point: Document the three strongest differentiating attributes of one core product and define how they translate into measurable customer impact, including a simple value or ROI calculation.

PILLAR 5 — OFFER ARCHITECTURE

Pricing power is designed before negotiation begins. A single undifferentiated offer often leads to uniform discount pressure. Structured choice reduces ad‑hoc concessions.

Introduce tiered product or service levels (good/better/best) with clear, visible value steps.

Bundle complementary solutions in ways that address specific customer outcomes, not just product combinations.

Create differentiated service tiers (e.g., response times, availability commitments, digital services).

Develop lifecycle‑, performance‑based, or subscription‑based models where relevant.

A practical starting point: Review whether key offerings provide meaningful choice for different willingness‑to‑pay levels or only a single negotiation path. Identify one core offering where introducing a clear “premium” tier could systematically reduce discounting.

PILLAR 6 — MONETIZING RISK AND RELIABILITY

Certainty has become an economic asset in volatile markets. Many manufacturers still provide reliability, capacity, and flexibility without explicit monetization.

Price shorter lead times explicitly through expedite fees or priority slots.

Monetize supply security, capacity reservations, and allocation priority for strategic customers.

Differentiate pricing for flexibility and responsiveness, including order‑change windows and minimum volume commitments.

Structure service guarantees and performance commitments (e.g., uptime, response time) with corresponding premiums.

A practical starting point: Identify one reliability‑related capability currently provided without differentiation — such as guaranteed lead time, reserved capacity, or 24/7 support — and assess its pricing potential in contracts and frameworks.

PILLAR 7 — AI‑ENABLED PRICING CAPABILITY

Spreadsheets are not a pricing strategy. Many manufacturers still rely on manual price updates, fragmented reporting, and limited analytics.

Detect margin leakage across transactions using advanced analytics and anomaly detection (for example, outlier discounts, inconsistent terms, or unprofitable combinations).

Identify willingness‑to‑pay differences and elasticity by segment, product, and customer using data‑driven models.

Simulate pricing scenarios before implementation (e.g., the impact of a 2% list price increase by segment) to manage risk.

Provide structured discount guidance and “next best offer” suggestions for sales teams within quoting workflows.

AI does not replace pricing leadership. It institutionalizes pricing discipline by embedding recommendations, guardrails, and transparency into daily decisions.

A practical starting point: Assess which pricing decisions — list updates, discounts, surcharges — are currently made without systematic data support, and prioritize one high‑impact use case for analytics or AI.

FROM REACTIVE PRICING TO PRICING LEADERSHIP

Sustainable margin improvement is not the result of a single price increase. It is the outcome of institutionalized pricing discipline spanning governance, segmentation, value articulation, and execution. As growth slows and volatility persists, competitive advantage in manufacturing will increasingly depend on the ability to make clear, defensible pricing decisions — consistently and at scale.

Product innovation diffuses. Cost advantages erode. Supply chains converge. List prices can be copied and discount policies matched. Institutionalized pricing discipline — embedded in how decisions are made, offers are constructed, and value is proven — is much harder to replicate.

The manufacturers that embed the seven pillars into their operating model will not merely protect margins. They will shape how value is defined and captured in their markets. In the next cycle of normalization, that difference will define who leads — and who follows.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.