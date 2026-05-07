Hospitality Newsletter: Q1 2026 Update

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AI data center construction is reshaping the economics of lodging in rural host communities at a structural level. While the construction-phase demand surge creates real opportunity for hotel owners and investors, industry-wide margin pressures continue to weigh on profitability even as top-line revenue holds after construction is complete. This quarter’s newsletter unpacks a 15-year case study of Meta and Apple data center construction in rural Oregon and examines the downstream effects on hospitality in the surrounding community through a Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) and Net Operating Income (NOI) lens.
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