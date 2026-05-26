The Future Of Pet Care: Trends Shaping A $158 Billion Industry

The U.S. pet industry has reached $158 billion in spending, driven by strong demand in food, treats, and veterinary care. As organizations face increasing operational disruptions from cyber threats...

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The U.S. pet industry continues to demonstrate durable, recession-resistant growth, reaching $158 billion in spending in 2025, led by strong demand in food, treats, and veterinary care. Consumer preferences are shifting toward premium, health-focused products, tech-enabled solutions, and integrated wellness services, driving innovation across the market. At the same time, a highly fragmented landscape — particularly in grooming, boarding, and services — creates meaningful consolidation and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) opportunities for strategic buyers and private equity.

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