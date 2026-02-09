ARTICLE
9 February 2026

The 'Cold Storage' Economy: GDP Surges As Hiring Freezes (Ankura Monthly Economic Report)

The January 2026 report describes a bifurcated U.S. economy where robust gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.3% — fueled by artificial intelligence (AI) investment and consumer spending — contrasts with a cooling labor market that saw hiring stall to just 50,000 jobs in December. While housing affordability reached a 2025 high due to declining mortgage rates, consumers still face headwinds from "sticky" core inflation and flat real wage growth. Furthermore, rising supply chain pressures and a 10-month contraction in manufacturing suggest ongoing structural risks as the economy enters 2026.

