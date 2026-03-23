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23 March 2026

The Impact Exchange: On Diplomacy With Ambassador Lee Feinstein (Podcast)

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If you want to lead more effectively in turbulent times, this is a conversation you will not want to miss.
United States Strategy
John Frehse and Lee Feinstein
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If you want to lead more effectively in turbulent times, this is a conversation you will not want to miss.

Why does diplomacy matter — especially now?

In this episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse speaks with Ambassador Lee Feinstein, President of McLarty Associates and a seasoned diplomat whose career spans the Pentagon, the State Department, and the U.S. Embassy, in a conversation "On Diplomacy."

Together, they explore the philosophy and real‑world value of diplomacy across government, business, and personal life — highlighting the timeless principles that make it effective: clear communication, trust‑building, long‑term strategic thinking, and the ability to understand both your own position and the one across the table.

They also discuss the growing danger of today's short‑term mindset and why sustainable outcomes require a willingness to think beyond today.

Click through to hear Ambassador Feinstein's insights on why diplomacy still shapes the world — and how it can help all of us drive stronger outcomes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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John Frehse
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Lee Feinstein
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