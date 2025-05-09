ARTICLE
9 May 2025

Antidumping: Investigation On Imports Of PVC Suspension Resin From The United States

Investigated product: The vinyl chloride monomer homopolymer obtained by the process of suspension polymerization, commonly known as PVC suspension, PVC suspension resin or simply PVC.
Today, April 28th, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5745589&fecha=18/12/2024#gsc.tab=0 Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on the PVC Suspension Resin imports from the United States of America, in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

  • Petitioner: Mexichem Resinas Vinílicas, S.A. de C.V.
  • Investigated product: The vinyl chloride monomer homopolymer obtained by the process of suspension polymerization, commonly known as PVC suspension, PVC suspension resin or simply PVC. The chemical formula of the product under investigation is (C2H3Cl). It is generally sold as pellets or white powder.
  • Tariff item: 3904.10.03 of the Mexican HTS.
  • Normal value determination: The Ministry decided to use price references in the U.S. domestic market to calculate the normal value.
  • Period of investigation (Dumping): October 1st, 2023, to September 30th, 2024.
  • Period of analysis (Injury): October 1st, 2021, to September 30th, 2024.
  • Deadline to submit questionnaire: The last day to submit the questionnaire is June 9th, 2025, although an extension may be requested.
  • Exporters listed in the investigation

United States of America

Formosa Plastics Corp.

No. 9 Peach Tree Hill Road Livingston City, Park County, Zip Code 07039-5702, New Jersey, United States of America

Westlake Vinyls Company LP

No. 2801 Post Oak Blvd, suite 600, Great Uptown, Houston County, Zip Code 77056-6110, Texas, United States of America

Shintech Inc.

No. 3 Greenway Plaza, Suite 1150 Houston County, Zip Code 77046-0521, Texas, United States of America

Oxy Vinyls LP

No. 5 Greenway Plaza, suite 110 Houston County, Zip Code 77046-0521, Texas, United States of America

Westlake Chemical United States

No. 2801 Post Oak Blvd. Suite 600, Great Uptown, Houston County, Zip Code 77056-6110, Texas, United States of America

