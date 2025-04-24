New Tariffs & Why Now Is The Time To Protect Your Most Important Asset: Your Home

In times of economic uncertainty, clarity becomes a competitive advantage. For most Americans, their home is not only their sanctuary — it's their largest financial asset. And right now, that asset is under pressure from both market volatility and, increasingly, from abusive or dysfunctional HOAs.

While national headlines are focused on tariffs and stock market spikes, homeowners across the country are quietly grappling with rising HOA dues, arbitrary enforcement actions, and legal threats from boards who often operate with unchecked authority. What's worse: many homeowners don't even know they have the right — or the tools — to fight back.

That's why I wrote Bad HOA.

It's the first book of its kind: a real-world guide to protecting your property, standing up to overreaching boards, and preserving fair market value in communities that too often devolve into chaos.

Market Volatility is No Excuse to Ignore Your Own Front Door

With President Trump now escalating tariffs on China to 125% and temporarily pausing global reciprocals, the stock market may be celebrating — but inflation risk remains real, and long-term consumer confidence is still rattled.

The economy is a pendulum right now. And pendulums swing.

That means if you're a homeowner — especially in an HOA-governed community — you need to make sure you are in control, not the board. Because when markets turn, values fall hardest where dysfunction is highest.

This Isn't About Picking a Fight — It's About Protecting Value

We're seeing this play out in real time. Our law firm has been breaking consultation records weekly as more and more homeowners come forward, ready to take a stand. These aren't people looking for drama — they're people looking for justice, predictability, and protection for their home.

In a market this volatile, defending your equity is a proactive move, not a reactive one.

Standalone Update: Why This Message Just Got Louder

Since publishing the original version of this article, President Trump has raised U.S. tariffs on China to 125% and enacted a 90-day pause on broader reciprocal tariffs. Wall Street may be celebrating in the short term, but these are the kind of unpredictable policy swings that make financial stability feel more fragile than ever.

Against this backdrop, one thing remains true: your home remains your most important and most exposed asset.

We've seen a surge in homeowners taking action — not just legally, but strategically — to fight back against overreaching HOAs and restore order to their communities. They're doing it not just for peace of mind, but to protect the value of their homes in a market that could shift again tomorrow.

If you're waiting for permission to act, this is it. In times like these, control is power — and Bad HOA is the blueprint.

