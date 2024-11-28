ARTICLE
28 November 2024

Ankura Monthly Economic Indicators Overview [November 2024]

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

United States Strategy
Consumer sentiment has significantly improved yet concerns linger. While gas prices have decreased and overall inflation has slowed, debt levels have risen, particularly among younger generations. Housing market dynamics remain complex, with increasing mortgage rates and limited inventory impacting both new and existing home sales. Retail sales have shown growth, but certain sectors, like department stores, continue to struggle. The overall economic picture presents a mixed outlook, with both positive and negative trends influencing consumer behavior and business activity.

