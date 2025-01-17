Navigating Consumer Protection: What The New Trump Administration Means For Consumer Product & Retail Companies

Under the new Trump administration, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is likely to undergo a recalibration of certain enforcement priorities. This panel will explore how the administration change may impact consumer protection enforcement at the FTC and state level, with a focus on issues affecting consumer product and retail companies. While certain long-standing FTC priorities may remain constant, some current areas of focus may be deprioritized. At the same time, state AGs may ramp up enforcement in areas where there is decreased activity at the federal level.

