Arkansas AG Not Kidding Around About Alleged YouTube Dangers

- Arkansas AG Tim Griffin has filed a lawsuit against YouTube, LLC, Google LLC, XXVI Holdings Inc., and parent company Alphabet Inc. (collectively, "YouTube") alleging that the platform's deceptive practices and defective design are harming consumers in violation of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and Arkansas Public Nuisance Law and that YouTube has been unjustly enriched as a result.
- In the complaint, the AG alleges that YouTube knowingly made false representations about the safety and addictiveness of its social media platforms, which the AG further alleged are designed to keep users, including minors, engaged, resulting in detrimental impacts to youth mental health and the general public health, safety, and welfare of the state.
- The lawsuit seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, compensatory and statutory damages, and fees and costs, among other relief.
