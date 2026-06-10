Pennsylvania Bill To Ban PFAS In Consumer Products Advances In Committee

Pennsylvania lawmakers have advanced proposed legislation—HB 2145—that would target the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in common consumer products.

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Pennsylvania lawmakers have advanced proposed legislation—HB 2145—that would target the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in common consumer products. The bill received a unanimous committee vote in late April, reflecting an ongoing trend among states to move toward regulating PFAS at the product level in the absence of comprehensive federal standards.



Introduced on January 15, 2026, HB 2145 would amend Title 12 (Commerce and Trade) to establish new consumer protection provisions prohibiting the intentional use of PFAS in specified product categories. If enacted, the legislation would apply to "covered products," including cosmetics, dental floss, menstrual products and juvenile products, and would authorize enforcement by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.



Although the bill has not yet been enacted, its advancement highlights the growing momentum of state-level PFAS regulation, particularly where federal action remains limited or evolving. Pennsylvania's proposed legislation mirrors similar laws enacted or proposed in California, Vermont and other states where PFAS regulation has expanded from environmental contamination into consumer product restrictions.



Committee proceedings indicate broad bipartisan support for the proposed Pennsylvania measure. During the hearing, members characterized PFAS as persistent chemicals associated with a range of adverse health outcomes, and the bill was presented as a targeted measure focusing on high-contact products. The measure advanced through the committee proceedings without recorded opposition, including via voice vote in committee discussion.



Despite unanimous committee approval for the proposed Pennsylvania legislation, stakeholder feedback reflects familiar fault lines in PFAS regulation debates. A memorandum submitted by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry urged lawmakers to oppose the bill, citing concerns about:

Broad statutory definitions that could capture unintended products

Compliance burdens across complex supply chains

Expansion of liability exposure under consumer protection law

Divergence from federal and multi-state regulatory frameworks

These issues echo arguments raised in other jurisdictions, particularly with respect to how states define "intentionally added PFAS" and the evidentiary burden placed on manufacturers.



Following committee approval, HB 2145 received first consideration in the Pennsylvania House. Although subsequently tabled on April 28, 2026, the bill remains eligible for further action during the session.



Key next steps include:

Potential removal from the table and scheduling for House floor debate

Possible amendments addressing definitional scope or compliance mechanisms

Continued stakeholder engagement, particularly from industry groups and environmental organizations

For regulated entities and litigants, the Pennsylvania bill underscores several trends:

Expansion of potential PFAS liability beyond contamination into product composition

Increasing reliance on consumer protection statutes for enforcement

Growing divergence among state regulatory regimes

As Pennsylvania joins a growing list of states considering similar legislation, stakeholders should anticipate continued activity in both legislative and litigation arenas.

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