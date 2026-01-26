ARTICLE
26 January 2026

GM To Shift Gears On Data Practices After FTC Settlement

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
The FTC settled with General Motors LLC, General Motors Holdings LLC, and OnStar LLC (collectively, "GM") to resolve allegations that the companies collected...
United States Consumer Protection
Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property, Immigration and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Insurance industries
  • The FTC settled with General Motors LLC, General Motors Holdings LLC, and OnStar LLC (collectively, "GM") to resolve allegations that the companies collected, used, and sold consumers' precise geolocation and driving data from millions of vehicles without adequate notice to or consent from consumers.
  • Under the terms of the order, GM must obtain affirmative express consent before collecting, using, or sharing such data; allow consumers to delete their data; and enable consumers to disable precise geolocation tracking where feasible, among other things.
  • We have previously covered lawsuits brought by the Arkansas, Nebraska, and Texas AGs against GM over the same alleged activity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More