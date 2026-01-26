GM To Shift Gears On Data Practices After FTC Settlement

- within Intellectual Property, Immigration and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
- The FTC settled with General Motors LLC, General Motors Holdings LLC, and OnStar LLC (collectively, "GM") to resolve allegations that the companies collected, used, and sold consumers' precise geolocation and driving data from millions of vehicles without adequate notice to or consent from consumers.
- Under the terms of the order, GM must obtain affirmative express consent before collecting, using, or sharing such data; allow consumers to delete their data; and enable consumers to disable precise geolocation tracking where feasible, among other things.
- We have previously covered lawsuits brought by the Arkansas, Nebraska, and Texas AGs against GM over the same alleged activity.
