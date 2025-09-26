State AG News: Consumer Protection, SAFE For Kids Act September 11-17, 2025

Alaska
- The Alaska Supreme Court upheld the Alaska Attorney General's broad subpoena power in consumer protection investigations after a car dealership refused to comply with the state's request for its pricing structures. Because Alaska law prohibits the disclosure of targets of ongoing consumer protection investigations, the dealership's identity is unknown.
Arizona
- Arizona Attorney General Mayes issued a press release cautioning consumers to be mindful of ticket resale scams. The release instructs customers to purchase tickets from verified vendors using trustworthy payment methods. Attorney General Mayes provided a link to the public for those who suspect ticket resale scams to file consumer fraud reports her Office.
Iowa
- Attorney General Bird warned Iowans to be wary of an increase in job scams, where unknown numbers or shady email addresses proffer unsolicited too-good-to-be-true job opportunities. These scams can go hand-in-hand with phishing, fake check scams, and other social engineering fraud. The press release includes a hotline and reporting link to the Office of the Attorney General.
Massachusetts
- Massachusetts Attorney General Campbell announced a victory against Patrick Walsh, former CEO of Boston Sports Club. Walsh was ordered to pay $3.85 million in restitution to affected BSC members who were charged for their memberships for months when the gym was completely closed due to COVID, as well as those whose membership cancellation requests were not honored.
New Hampshire
- New Hampshire Attorney General Formella issued a consumer alert warning New Hampshire residents of over-the-phone cryptocurrency scams. The release warned of the "pseudonymous, irreversible, and borderless nature" of cryptocurrency transactions, and emphasized that these scams can come in many familiar forms, including fake investment opportunities, romance scams, grandparent scams, and pig butchering—all updated and enhanced by being nearly untrackable.
New York
- New York Attorney General James proposed a series of rules for the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act that was passed in 2024. The Act includes a provision that allows the Office of the Attorney General to promulgate rules to regulate how companies can comply with the law. The proposed rules include age verification protocols where apps must verify users prior to activating addictive algorithmic feeds and nighttime notifications, as well as parental consent provisions to grant minors' access to otherwise age-restricted features.
Oregon
- Oregon Attorney General Rayfield issued a consumer alert warning Oregonians of EBT card skimming scams, stealing SNAP money from families who need it most. The warning noted that EBT skimming is soaring, with just the first half of September seeing 50% more EBT theft than July and August combined. Attorney General Rayfield included warning signs, best practices, and instructions for reporting any issues with EBT cards.
Texas
- Texas Attorney General Paxton and the Colgate-Palmolive Company have signed an agreement to curb the iconically excessive depictions of toothpaste that far exceed the recommended "pea-sized" amount. Citing health concerns related to fluoride, Attorney General Paxton called this an "historic agreement" that protects children's health and aligns toothpaste packaging and marketing with the FDA recommended dosages of fluoride and product labels' usage instructions. u
Washington, D.C.
- D.C. Attorney General Schwalb issued a consumer alert about predatory practices in the residential solar panel industry, citing pressure-based sales tactics, improper installation, and false promises of savings that often do not happen. The alert included best practices and a solar calculator tool so that D.C. residents can compare their quotes to standard pricing.
