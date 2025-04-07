Washington AG's Bark Has Some Bite (Podcast)

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown announced that his office had reached a resolution in its nearly two-year lawsuit against Puppyland, a local pet store that sells and provides financing for (you guessed it) puppies, for claims of unfair and deceptive practices in sales and marketing in violation of the state Consumer Protection Act (CPA). The AG's Office and Puppyland have entered into a consent decree under which the company will pay $3.75 million by the end of June 2026 and will be subject to new requirements in how it markets and sells puppies in Washington.

Originally published by Soundcloud

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.