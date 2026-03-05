Divorce 101: What To Expect When Filing For Divorce In California

Considering divorce in California? This step-by-step guide explains eligibility, filing fees, service, timelines, and how to finish your divorce. *Fees may vary depending on county.

Considering divorce in California? This step-by-step guide explains eligibility, filing fees, service, timelines, and how to finish your divorce. *Fees may vary depending on county.

Divorce can feel overwhelming, especially if you're unsure where to begin or what the process involves. While every situation and set of facts is different, California's divorce process follows a set structure. Understanding it ahead of time can reduce stress and help you make informed decisions. This overview walks you through the California divorce process from start to finish, explains how long it takes, and offers practical tips to make things smoother.

Step 1: Make Sure You Can File in California

California is a no-fault state, meaning no wrongdoing is required by either party. However, California does have a residency requirement. Before filing, you must meet California's residency requirements.

Either you or your spouse must have:

Lived in California for at least 6 months, and

Lived in the county where you file for at least 3 months.

Different rules may apply for legal separations, domestic partnerships, and some same-sex couples, so it's important to confirm eligibility if your situation is unique.

Step 2: File Divorce Papers and Pay the Filing Fee

A divorce (legally called a Dissolution of Marriage) officially begins when one spouse files the required forms with the court (Summons and the Petition for Dissolution). The spouse who files is called the Petitioner, and the other spouse is the Respondent.

When you file:

You'll pay a court filing fee, usually between $435 and $450

If you can't afford the fee, you may apply for a fee waiver

Step 3: Serve the Divorce Papers

After filing, your spouse must be formally notified or notify the other party that a divorce case has been started.

This is called service of process, and it means:

Someone other than you must deliver the divorce papers to your spouse

This step is required and cannot be skipped

Once served, the Respondent has 30 days to file a response with the court.

Step 4: Exchange Financial Information (Financial Disclosures)

In every divorce or legal separation, both spouses must share financial information with each other. This is referred to as financial disclosures.

Each spouse must provide information about:

Income and expenses (Income and Expense Declaration)

Property and assets (Schedule of Assets and Debts)

Debts and liabilities (Schedule of Assets and Debts)



You do not file these financial documents with the court. Instead, you exchange them directly with your spouse and then file a form confirming that you completed this step. This requirement applies even if you and your spouse agree on everything.

Step 5: Reaching an Agreement or Going to Court

To finish a divorce, decisions must be made about:

How property and debts will be divided

Whether spousal support will be paid

How children will be cared for and financially supported (if applicable)

There are three main ways this happens:

1. Default

If your spouse does not respond to the divorce papers, the case may proceed as a default. This allows the divorce to move forward without their participation. (Limitations on orders may apply.

2. Agreement

Many couples reach an agreement through negotiation or mediation. This is often the fastest and least stressful path.

3. Court Decision

If no agreement can be reached, a judge will decide the unresolved issues at a hearing or trial. This option usually takes longer and costs more.

These paths apply to both divorce and legal separation cases.

Step 6: Finalizing the Divorce

Once all issues are resolved, a final set of forms, called the Judgment, must be submitted to the court. If there are agreements or court orders, those are included as well.

The court will review everything to make sure:

All required paperwork is complete

Financial disclosures were properly exchanged

There are no errors

If approved, the judge signs the Judgment, which officially ends the marriage or domestic partnership on the date listed in the order.

How Long Does Divorce Take in California?

California has a minimum waiting period of six months and one day from the date the Respondent is served. A divorce cannot be finalized before this period ends.

However, the actual timeframe depends on whether the divorce is contested or uncontested.

Uncontested divorces are often ready to finalize shortly after the waiting period ends

Contested divorces can take a year or more, depending on disputes, finances, custody issues, and court schedules

While six months is the legal minimum, many cases take longer based on complexity and cooperation.

Conclusion:

Divorce is a major life change, but understanding the process can ease uncertainty and help you move forward with confidence. Whether your case is simple or more complex, knowing what to expect allows you to make better decisions along the way.

