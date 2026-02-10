Teaching What Matters Most: A Conversation With Partner Erika Wyatt

If you ask Partner Erika Wyatt what keeps her returning to the University of Chicago Law School year after year, she'll tell you it starts with a full‑circle moment.

Erika graduated from the Law School in 2002 and was part of the very first Divorce Practice seminar taught by Donald Schiller—her mentor, colleague, and longtime friend. When she joined Schiller DuCanto & Fleck in2006, she immediately stepped into the role of his teaching assistant. By 2012,becoming a Lecturer in Law and co-teaching the course with him felt like the most natural next step. When Don stepped back from teaching in 2021, Erika continued the work they built together.

But what truly energizes her today? The students.

"They're incredibly bright, energized, and passionate about the law," she says. "It's a joy to see the world through their eyes and watch such promising legal minds take shape." Returning to campus also brings a sense of nostalgia—especially in the fall, when the Gothic architecture is at its most stunning—and gives her the chance to reconnect with former professors.

Why Family Law Deserves a Front Row Seat

When Erika explains her teaching focus to people outside academia, she keeps it simple: she wants students to understand why family law matters.

As a law student, she felt domestic relations was underrepresented in the curriculum, despite being one of the most impactful areas of practice. "Family law deals with the most personal aspects of human life—children, families, and how people move forward when marriages end," she says. Her goal is to introduce students to both the intellectual challenge and the human responsibility that come with this work.

Reframing Misconceptions About Domestic Relations Law

One misconception Erika often encounters is the idea that family law is somehow "less demanding" than corporate or commercial litigation. She's quick to correct that.

"Domestic relations law overlaps with nearly every other practice area—intellectual property, corporate structures, trusts and estates, and more," she explains. And unlike many other fields, the outcomes of these cases shape clients' lives in deeply personal, long-lasting ways.

At Schiller DuCanto & Fleck, excellence and ethics are foundational. Erika brings that same expectation to her classroom.

What She Hopes Students Carry into Their Careers

Erika's lessons extend far beyond statutes and case law. She focuses on shaping thoughtful, ethical, and resilient lawyers. A few themes come up again and again.

The real-world impact of their work

Students must understand that their advice and decisions directly affect the quality of life for clients and their children. This isn't abstract litigation—it's human.

Ethics, integrity, and reputation

Civility, honesty, and professionalism aren't optional. They're the backbone of effective advocacy and long-term credibility.

The emotional weight of the practice

Family law can be draining. Erika teaches students to recognize the personal cost of the work and develop healthy ways to cope.

Avoiding empathy fatigue

Clients need lawyers who genuinely care. Balancing empathy with professional detachment is a skill that takes years to develop— "and I'm still learning," she admits.

