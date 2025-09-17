Parenting Coordinators In Massachusetts: A Powerful Tool For High-Conflict Custody Cases

For separated or divorced parents, ongoing conflict about parenting schedules, communication, or decision-making can quickly overwhelm families — and the courts. In Massachusetts, practitioners and litigants are increasingly turning to Parenting Coordinators (hereinafter "PCs") as a way to reduce conflict, protect children, and avoid repeated court appearances. These professionals, typically attorneys or mental health providers, serve as neutral third parties who assist parents in resolving day-to-day disputes, improving communication, and, in some cases, making binding decisions on limited issues.

What is a Parenting Coordinator?

The use of Parenting Coordinators in Massachusetts is governed by Standing Order 1-17 of the Probate and Family Court. Under this framework, PCs may be appointed either by agreement of the parties with court approval or directly by court order when deemed appropriate. The order must clearly define the PC's qualifications, duties, duration of appointment, and allocation of fees. Notably, courts cannot compel a party to pay for a PC's services without their consent, underscoring the importance of clear agreements regarding costs.

The Role of Parenting Coordinators in Custody Cases

The primary role of a PC is to assist parents in managing and resolving conflicts related to custody. PCs may facilitate communication between parents, mediate disputes over schedules and decision-making, and provide recommendations for modifications to the plan. In some instances, if authorized by the court or agreed upon by the parties, a PC may make binding decisions on specific issues, such as scheduling conflicts or decisions about extracurricular activities. However, PCs' authority is carefully circumscribed. They cannot make determinations regarding fundamental custody or child support matters unless explicitly empowered by the court.

In practice, PCs have been instrumental in resolving various disputes between parents. For instance, in a case where parents disagree over holiday visitation schedules, a PC can facilitate a discussion leading to a mutually agreeable solution, thereby avoiding the need for a court hearing. Similarly, when parents are unable to agree on issues regarding their child's extracurricular activities, a PC can render a decision on how to move forward. By addressing conflicts promptly and professionally, PCs contribute to a more stable and supportive environment for families navigating the complexities of post-divorce parenting.

Advantages of Using a Parenting Coordinator

The use of PCs offers several advantages. They provide a structured process for resolving disputes, which can reduce the frequency and intensity of conflicts between parents. This structured approach not only saves time but also reduces the emotional strain on children caught in the middle of parental disagreements. Furthermore, PCs bring specialized knowledge in family dynamics and conflict resolution, which can be invaluable in high-conflict cases.

Challenges and Considerations When Using a Parenting Coordinator

However, there are also considerations to keep in mind. The cost of hiring a qualified PC can be significant, and while the court may allocate fees, it cannot compel a party to pay without their consent. Additionally, the authority of a PC is limited to what is defined in the court order, and overreach or inconsistent application of their guidance can create additional conflict. Families must also be mindful that a PC's involvement does not replace the need for legal representation or court intervention for issues outside their purview. Without clear guidelines and a well-structured order, there is potential for confusion about the PC's role and authority, which may inadvertently exacerbate conflict rather than resolve it.

Parenting Coordinators as a Tool in High-Conflict Custody Cases

In high-conflict custody disputes, PCs serve as a valuable tool for reducing tension, facilitating communication, and keeping children's best interests at the center of co-parenting arrangements. Their effectiveness, however, depends on clear court orders, ongoing judicial oversight, and an understanding of both the advantages and limitations of their role. Families involved in custody disputes should consult with legal professionals to determine whether a Parenting Coordinator is appropriate and to ensure that their rights and interests are adequately protected.

