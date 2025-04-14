How To Successfully Navigate Your Child's Summer Break With Your Co-Parent

Your child's summer break from school is a time of relaxation and fun... until you have to coordinate summer vacation, camps, travel, and childcare with your ex.

Below are tips and tricks to keep cool when summer temperatures are rising.

Follow the Terms of Your Court Order, Parenting Plan, and/or Settlement Agreement

The first step to take is to be familiar with the terms of your court order or agreement that govern your child's summer break from school. This includes reviewing the schedule, allotted vacation time, deadlines for notification regarding selected travel weeks, choices for camps, and providing travel itineraries, as well as understanding which of you, if applicable, have choice priority for the upcoming summer break.

Comply with the Terms of Your Court Order, Parenting Plan, and/or Settlement Agreement

Now that you are familiar with the obligations, follow them.

Many issues arise because parents elect not to abide by the terms of their court orders, parenting plans, or settlement agreements. This can cause frustration and confusion for both parents as well as the children.

Further, failure to comply with the terms of a court order or agreement incorporated into a court order can subject you to contempt of court as well as other penalties and sanctions.

Focus on Your Child(ren)

It may be hard to think about your kids spending time away from you during the summer or traveling with their other parent, but always keep in mind that your child is half the other parent and that relationship is one of the most important in your child's life.

Think of this time as an opportunity for your child as opposed to an obligation for you, and support and encourage your child to enjoy this experience. Make plans and appreciate the time to yourself while your child is away.

Additionally, think about your co-parent when the children are with you. Support and arrange communication between your child and their other parent while they are vacationing with you when feasible.

Communicate and Coordinate with Your Co-Parent

The earlier you communicate and coordinate with your co-parent, the better. Many parents face the inevitable race and rush to choose and register for summer camps and activities for their children.

You can mitigate some of this stress by communicating and coordinating with your former partner about options early so you both have input and are ready when registration opens. Early communication can also help to control rising camp and activity costs.

Additionally, if you have information available to you regarding your summer plans, share it. You do not need to wait until the deadlines in your court order, parenting plan, or settlement agreement to do so. Providing advanced notice and complete information regarding summer travel and plans may go a long way to helping your child(ren) and you enjoy summer break.

Be Flexible

Travel is stressful enough without delays, missed flights, lost luggage, illnesses, etc. In the event your former partner's plans change or are derailed unexpectedly, before escalating the situation, really think about whether it is worth it. Consider the impact on your children.

Also, not all travel plans can fit into the rubric of the terms of a court order, parenting plan, or settlement agreement. Be flexible with departure and return dates and times when possible. It will likely benefit you in the long run and provide a smooth co-parenting relationship.

