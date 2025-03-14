The 5 Pieces Of Information You Should Bring To Your Initial Meeting With A Divorce Attorney

Meeting with a divorce attorney for the first time can feel overwhelming, no matter the circumstances.

Whether you're seeking clarity on the process, worried about the financial impact, or focused on what's best for your family, taking a few steps to prepare can make the conversation more productive.

While every divorce is different, bringing the following five types of financial documents and key information can help your attorney better understand your situation and provide meaningful guidance. But don't stress if you don't have everything—your attorney will help fill in the gaps.

1. Income

Understanding your household income helps provide a foundation for discussions about financial arrangements. If possible, bring:

Recent pay stubs

W-2s

Tax returns from the past couple of years

2. Accounts

A clear picture of your financial holdings will help your attorney assess the situation. If available, bring:

Bank account statements

Investment account statements

Retirement account statements

3. Other Assets

Beyond cash and investments, your household may include other significant assets. If you're aware of them, consider bringing information on:

Real properties (like your home or rental properties)

Vehicles (cars, boats, motorcycles, etc.)

Businesses or business interests

Life insurance

4. Debts

Understanding financial obligations is just as important as understanding assets. If you have access to them, bring:

Mortgage and home equity loan statements

Business loans

Personal loans

Credit card balances

Auto loans

Tax liabilities or outstanding judgments

5. Your List of Priorities and Questions

Divorce isn't just about finances – it's about planning for the future and making decisions that affect your family, your home, and your peace of mind.

Before your meeting, take some time to think about your priorities. Are there specific concerns you have about custody, support, or maintaining stability for your family? What outcomes matter most to you? Having a list of questions can help ensure that your attorney addresses what's most important to you.

You don't need to have everything figured out before your first meeting with a divorce attorney, but taking a few small steps to prepare can make a big difference.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.