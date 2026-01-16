ARTICLE
16 January 2026

Special Episode: Alexis Robertson And Dan Sharpe Talk Advice To New Big Law Associates (Podcast)

Foley & Lardner

Contributor

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Alexis P. Robertson
In this special edition of The Path & The Practice, Alexis is joined by Dan Sharpe, DEI Manager at Foley & Lardner, for a conversation focused on advice to new associates. Based on their years of legal practice and their experience working in law firm talent development and DEI, they cover a variety of topics including time entry, meeting deadlines, responsiveness, and office presence. They also discuss the importance of learning how to embrace and recontextualize feedback so that it doesn't feel like an attack on self-worth as well as knowing when and who to ask for help early in your career.

Click herefor full list of The Path & The Practice episodes.

Alexis P. Robertson
