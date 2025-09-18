ARTICLE
18 September 2025

A Changing Campus Landscape: What Universities Need To Know (Video)

Universities have long been the heart of activism and free speech – but today, campus protests face unprecedented legal and political risks.
Diana R. Shaw

Wiley's Diana Shaw explains the competing interests that institutions must balance in this rapidly evolving legal and compliance environment, and how Wiley's DEI Counseling and Support Team can help schools navigate these complex challenges.

