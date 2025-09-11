Client Conversations With Craig Budner: Interview With Sheila Murphy, Certified Executive Coach, Business Development Strategist, And Author (Podcast)

self

Sheila Murphy is a certified executive and legal coach who helps professionals accelerate career growth, strengthen leadership skills, and drive business development. She is also the author of Rainmaker Power Moves: The Attorney's Playbook to Building a Book of Business. In this episode of Client Conversations With Craig Budner, Sheila shares her career journey and how she transformed her natural introversion into a strength as both a lawyer and a leader. She and Craig discuss actionable strategies from her book, the resources that shaped her path, and practical advice for thriving in today's professional landscape—whether you're in law or any other industry.

