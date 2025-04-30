ARTICLE
30 April 2025

The Power Of Connection: Hostage Negotiation Lessons For Everyday Influence With Scott Tillema (Podcast)

PC
Perkins Coie LLP

Contributor

Scott Tillema, co-founder of The Negotiations Collective and veteran hostage negotiator, joins us to share what crisis negotiations can teach us about influence, emotional control, and communication under pressure.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
David T. Biderman and Jasmine Wetherell

He explains how a curiosity about human behavior led him into law enforcement and how he ultimately trained to handle life-or-death situations on a SWAT team. Scott reveals how empathy, timing, and strong listening skills help de-escalate tense encounters—and why those same skills are essential in business and everyday life.

Scott also shares his four-part communication framework featured in his viral TEDx talk and walks us through how he applies negotiation strategies in both high-stakes scenarios and corporate boardrooms. Whether you're a lawyer, a leader, or just someone navigating tough conversations, Scott's practical tools can help you become more persuasive and grounded.

1617298a.jpg

Authors
Photo of David T. Biderman
David T. Biderman
Photo of Jasmine Wetherell
Jasmine Wetherell
