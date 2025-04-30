The Power Of Connection: Hostage Negotiation Lessons For Everyday Influence With Scott Tillema (Podcast)

Scott Tillema, co-founder of The Negotiations Collective and veteran hostage negotiator, joins us to share what crisis negotiations can teach us about influence, emotional control, and communication under pressure.

He explains how a curiosity about human behavior led him into law enforcement and how he ultimately trained to handle life-or-death situations on a SWAT team. Scott reveals how empathy, timing, and strong listening skills help de-escalate tense encounters—and why those same skills are essential in business and everyday life.

Scott also shares his four-part communication framework featured in his viral TEDx talk and walks us through how he applies negotiation strategies in both high-stakes scenarios and corporate boardrooms. Whether you're a lawyer, a leader, or just someone navigating tough conversations, Scott's practical tools can help you become more persuasive and grounded.

