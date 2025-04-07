In honor of Women's History Month, we hosted a special program, "Women in Leadership: Navigating Board Dynamics," where we provided attendees with essential strategies for thriving in boardroom settings. This engaging panel discussion explored effective techniques for securing board positions and maximizing their potential for business development, as well as strategies for overcoming the unique challenges faced by women who are the first, only, or among the few on a board. Additionally, we discussed the optimal timing and approach for pursuing advancement opportunities.
Moderated by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the panel featured Sophia Lee, Strategic Advisor and Educator, Joan Carter, Co-Founder and President of UM Holdings Ltd., and La-Toya Hackney, Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, Saint-Gobain.
View the program recording here or below.
