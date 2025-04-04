Women's History Month: Celebrating The Women Who Inspire Us - Jasmine Ohen

For 30 years, Golan Christie Taglia has consistently met or surpassed our clients’ needs by maintaining a simple, yet effective philosophy. Your Success. Our Focus.

Golan Christie Taglia is dedicated to delivering successful results while providing our clients with the highest levels of quality and personal service. With offices in Chicago and Springfield, Illinois, we provide an exceptional experience and outstanding service to a wide variety of clients including entrepreneurial businesses, family businesses, high-net-worth individuals and non-profit organizations.

Jasmine Ohen is making it easier for women to make friends in Dallas.

Her brand, Women in Dallas, was built on helping women create meaningful friendships in their adulthood, a time when everyone is busy with work, family, and life. Jasmine lets all participants know they can expect community, connection, and communication when attending a Women in Dallas event.

Women in Dallas hosts quarterly Friendship Mixers which include dancing, giveaways, photobooths, and more, and is looking to eventually create more intimate events for women who met at a mixer to get to know each other on a deeper level. Jasmine is committed to building fun and safe spaces for women to be who they are and to grow in spirit and confidence.

Through these events Jasmine is creating an impact on her community and is building something bigger than herself that will continue to flourish for generations to come. Please take a moment to read more about Jasmine below.

In three words, describe the essence of your business.

Community, Growth, Impact.

What's one unexpected lesson entrepreneurship has taught you?

That saying "no" is just as powerful as saying "yes." Protecting my time and energy has been key to sustainable success.

Was there a defining moment when you knew this business was your path? Tell us about it.

Absolutely—when I saw the direct impact my work had on women's lives. Whether it was helping a founder secure funding, find community, connecting a woman to a life-changing opportunity, or seeing someone walk in confidence because of my YES, I knew I was building something bigger than myself.

What's a sacrifice you made that was harder than you expected?

Letting go of stability. Walking away from guaranteed income and a structured path was difficult, but trusting God on this journey has been the most rewarding part.

If you could go back and give your younger self one piece of advice before starting this journey, what would it be?

Trust God with the journey. He is opening doors for you, so you don't have to force yourself into any room or compromise your values. If it's for you, it will always be yours.

What's something about your journey that most people don't see or realize?

Community and delegation will save you on the days you feel like you can't go any further. I am not self-made. I have immense support and wisdom around me that help me navigate the nuances and challenges that entrepreneurship often brings.

What fuels you on the tough days?

Jesus- I know who I belong to and who I am. No one can ever define me outside of that. Everything I have is through the kindness of God and the people He has placed in my path. Some days, I absolutely want to quit, but I remember—it's bigger than me. Knowing that my work helps others push past their own barriers reminds me that this isn't just about me—it's about a larger movement.

What does success look like to you beyond the bottom line?

Creating a legacy by changing someone's life. If my work continues to empower women, foster genuine connections, and create lasting change in communities, that is true success. I may not know every story, and I may not have deep relationships with every woman I help, but God knows them. That's enough for me.

Who has been your biggest supporter or source of inspiration along the way?

My husband and my family—they are my Mount Rushmore. Their belief in me and this vision pours into me in ways that keep my head high when I need it most. They are the backbone of everything I do.

What's one thing people can do today to better support women-owned businesses?

Be intentional with your dollars. Invest in, promote, and advocate for women-owned businesses—not just on special occasions, but as part of your everyday life. Women are layered and not a monolithic group. Diversify your support beyond your immediate sphere of influence. It can change the trajectory of a woman's life.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.