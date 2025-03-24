Women's History Month: Celebrating The Women Who Inspire Us - Julie Kollada

Julie Kollada started Open Arms Solutions out of personal experience. Her once vibrant mother was diagnosed with Dementia and from that, Julie's world was turned upside down. Dealing with the red tape of the home healthcare system came with a myriad of questions which left Julie overwhelmed. Not only was she dealing with her mother, but she was also a mother to young children and focused on running a business. From that experience, Julie decided to dedicate her life to helping others and their families in navigating the home healthcare system. Julie's approach to healthcare focuses on a wholistic method helping families with working through finding nurses, therapists, attorneys, and more. This helps families and their loved ones focus on quality of life and spending more time together. Julie, we are thankful for all you do! Please take a moment to read more about Julie below.

1. In a few words, describe the essence of your business.

Bringing compassion and support to seniors and their families.

2. What's one unexpected lesson entrepreneurship has taught you?

Learning to make decisions when you are less than 100% sure it is the right one.

3. Was there a defining moment when you knew this business was your path? Tell us about it.

In 2006, my mother was diagnosed with Dementia and could no longer stay home alone. I experienced firsthand the challenges families face when caring for an aging loved one. Inspired by the healthcare workers who supported my mom and our family, while I had owned other businesses, I was so inspired to start a company that could make such a significant difference in people's lives. This experience motivated me to start Open Arms Solutions.

4. If you could go back and give your younger self one piece of advice before starting this journey, what would it be?

I would have explored more funding options and interviewed more business leaders.

5. What fuels you on the tough days?

Meditation, exercise, and my family's love and support.

6. What does success look like to you beyond the bottom line?

Making a difference in the lives of our clients and their families. There have been many times when our Care Team is mentioned and thanked at a client's Funeral. That means the world to me.

7. Who has been your biggest supporter or source of inspiration along the way?

I belong to a Board of Advisors called Vistage. The members of that Board have been my biggest Supporters, helped me solve my most significant issues and provided amazing support along my journey.

8. What's one thing people can do today to better support women-owned businesses?

Education and connection to funding options.