Women's History Month: Celebrating The Women Who Inspire Us - Katrina Lipe & Mary Kay King

Longtime friends Katrina and Mary Kay first opened the doors of their salon, Salon Blue, in 1991. Though they've been in business for over 30 years, their mission remains steadfast: To provide modern, personalized hair, skin, and makeup services. This mission has taken them all over the world for their business, including Tuscany, Italy and the Berkshires of Massachusetts. Katrina and Mary Kay have dedicated their lives to helping Chicago land look and feel their best and are devoted to teaching the next generation of stylists by providing professional guidance and training programs. Please take a moment to read more about Katrina and Mary Kay below!

1. In three words, describe the essence of your business.

A. Katrina -beauty=confidence=power

A. Mary Kay - longevity, tenacity & creativity

2. What's one unexpected lesson entrepreneurship has taught you?

A. Katrina -You always have a chance to reinvent yourself and to raise the bar.

A. Mary Kay- I honestly have such gratitude, for my partnership, I could not have done this without the loyal, patient partnership I have with Katrina.

3. Was there a defining moment when you knew this business was your path? Tell us about it.

A. Katrina -A client took us out for lunch and told us that you always have a chance to make money again, if it doesn't work out. Basically, what do you have to lose, but a little money.

A. Mary Kay -I came from very little, so I had a nose to the grindstone approach, still do!

4. What's a sacrifice you made that was harder than you expected?

a. Katrina -SB (Salon Blue) hasn't felt like a sacrifice. I'm doing what I love to do with a great partner in MK, that consistently encourages me to do more and be more.

a. Mary Kay- I think there were some years that I sacrificed my well-being by over investing in staff and taking things too personally. I've learned from those years for sure.

5. If you could go back and give your younger self one piece of advice before starting this journey, what would it be?

A. Katrina - Our salon is 33 years old; we were the first in both our families to start a business; we were determined to do it and do it ourselves. Perhaps, we could have learned from others, but we were so head strong and wanted to make our own missteps.

A. Mary Kay - Yes! To not take anything business related personal!!

6. What's something about your journey that most people don't see or realize?

A. Our guests seemed to be surprised at how long we've been doing this, when a new client comes in and says this place is really cute. How long have you been open? They're really surprised when we say 33 years. The two of us have been building careers and taken care of beautiful women for decades.

7. What fuels you on the tough days?

A. Mary Kay -For me it always seems like on those tough days, an exceptionally interesting or kind woman is on my schedule, and I feel enlightened and grateful for the experience. Also, there is generally a lot of paybacks for making people feel beautiful.

8. What does success look like to you beyond the bottom line?

A. Katrina -The creativity of what we do. I work in a beautiful place that I have input in making. Creating a business that you want to work in day to day, side by side, with our clients. Clients call SB 'Their Happy Place!'

A. Mary Kay - Freedom, from unfair pay, glass ceilings, etc. I feel so lucky to be calling the shots and creating my own unique career path.

9. Who has been your biggest supporter or source of inspiration along the way?

A. Katrina - Each other-it's been amazing to share this experience in and out of the salon.

A. Mary Kay- I would have to say each other as well; we have had many ups and downs through our 33 years, but we have stayed strong with each other's support and encouragement.

10. What's one thing people can do today to better support women-owned businesses?

A. Mary Kay - We love referrals and the appreciation of our product knowledge and support through purchasing through us, not Amazon!