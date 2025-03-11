Dimensions Of Diversity: From Intern To Entrepreneur: The Power Of Exposure & Mentorship With Jai'Noah Martin (Podcast)

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman reconnects with former Buchanan intern Jai'Noah Martin, now a freshman at Virginia State University. Jai'Noah shares how his internship at Buchanan, through Nazareth Prep's unique program, exposed him to new career possibilities, mentorship and the invaluable lessons that shaped his path to studying business management.

From navigating college life at an HBCU to launching his own clothing brand, Jai'Noah reflects on the power of internships, the importance of community, and how early career experiences can influence long-term success.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

