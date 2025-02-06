Dimensions Of Diversity: Reflecting On Our Journey: Celebrating 100 Episodes Of Dimensions Of Diversity (Podcast)

In this milestone 100th episode, Lloyd Freeman takes a heartfelt and unfiltered look back at the incredible journey of Dimensions of Diversity. This special solo episode captures the essence of the podcast's mission—fostering deeper conversations about diversity & inclusion across every facet of society.

Lloyd reflects on how the podcast has tackled complex issues like systemic racism, critical race theory, microaggressions, and LGBTQ+ rights. He candidly discusses the evolving landscape of diversity & inclusion work, from the "golden years" of 2020-2022, marked by widespread momentum, to the challenges of a post-affirmative-action era.

Join Lloyd as he toasts to the past, analyzes the present, and charts a hopeful course for the future of equity and representation in the legal profession and beyond.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

