ARTICLE
6 February 2025

Dimensions Of Diversity: Reflecting On Our Journey: Celebrating 100 Episodes Of Dimensions Of Diversity (Podcast)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
In this milestone 100th episode, Lloyd Freeman takes a heartfelt and unfiltered look back at the incredible journey of Dimensions of Diversity.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Lloyd Freeman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this milestone 100th episode, Lloyd Freeman takes a heartfelt and unfiltered look back at the incredible journey of Dimensions of Diversity. This special solo episode captures the essence of the podcast's mission—fostering deeper conversations about diversity & inclusion across every facet of society.

Lloyd reflects on how the podcast has tackled complex issues like systemic racism, critical race theory, microaggressions, and LGBTQ+ rights. He candidly discusses the evolving landscape of diversity & inclusion work, from the "golden years" of 2020-2022, marked by widespread momentum, to the challenges of a post-affirmative-action era.

Join Lloyd as he toasts to the past, analyzes the present, and charts a hopeful course for the future of equity and representation in the legal profession and beyond.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lloyd Freeman
Lloyd Freeman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More