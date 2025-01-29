Breaking Barriers: Supporting First-Generation Professionals Through ASCEND (Podcast)

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Lloyd Freeman explores the experiences of first-generation professionals breaking barriers within their families and communities. Joined by colleagues Jordan Yeagley, Jayme Bronson and Michael Valenti, Freeman delves into the unique challenges first-generation professionals may face as they navigate new professional environments, such as limited access to resources, balancing responsibilities and managing imposter syndrome.

The episode introduces Buchanan ASCEND (Alliance for Success in Careers Empowering NextGen Diversity), an affinity group supporting first-generation college graduates and professionals. The panel highlights ASCEND's three pillars: building a college and career pipeline, offering education and enrichment programming and focusing on professional development through leadership training and networking opportunities.

Through personal stories, the trio discusses overcoming obstacles with the help of mentorship and networking. They emphasize the inclusive nature of ASCEND, which welcomes individuals from all backgrounds to create a supportive and diverse community. The panel also shares how assembling a "personal board of directors" can guide professional and personal growth, a critical tool for navigating the corporate world.

Listen to the Podcast

