Caring For Aging Loved Ones: Navigating The Emotional And Practical Journey Of Eldercare (Video)

In honor of National Family Caregivers
Month, Buchanan's C.A.R.E. Affinity
Group—supporting caregivers of all types and their
allies— hosted a panel discussion on eldercare, with a
special focus on caring for loved ones with dementia. The
discussion covered essential topics such as strategies for
maintaining your loved one's quality of life, navigating the
emotional and practical aspects of caregiving and the unique
challenges of dementia care.
Moderated by Buchanan's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Lloyd Freeman, the program featured Megan Carnarius, Owner of Memory Care Consulting, Susan Shifrin, PhD, Founder and Executive Director at ARTZ Philadelphia, and Laura Smith, Senior Director of Health Services at Barclay Friends. The panelists shared their expertise on caregiving, memory care and support for families facing these transitions.
View the program recording here or below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.