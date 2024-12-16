Caring For Aging Loved Ones: Navigating The Emotional And Practical Journey Of Eldercare (Video)

In honor of National Family Caregivers Month, Buchanan's C.A.R.E. Affinity Group—supporting caregivers of all types and their allies— hosted a panel discussion on eldercare...

In honor of National Family Caregivers Month, Buchanan's C.A.R.E. Affinity Group—supporting caregivers of all types and their allies— hosted a panel discussion on eldercare, with a special focus on caring for loved ones with dementia. The discussion covered essential topics such as strategies for maintaining your loved one's quality of life, navigating the emotional and practical aspects of caregiving and the unique challenges of dementia care.



Moderated by Buchanan's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Lloyd Freeman, the program featured Megan Carnarius, Owner of Memory Care Consulting, Susan Shifrin, PhD, Founder and Executive Director at ARTZ Philadelphia, and Laura Smith, Senior Director of Health Services at Barclay Friends. The panelists shared their expertise on caregiving, memory care and support for families facing these transitions.

View the program recording here or below.

