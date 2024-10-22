Womble Bond Dickinson Launches Second Exhibition In Art & Diversity Program

After the success of its inaugural exhibition, Womble Bond Dickinson is launching the second exhibition in its ground-breaking Art & Diversity program.

HOUSTON—After the success of its inaugural exhibition, Womble Bond Dickinson is launching the second exhibition in its ground-breaking Art & Diversity program. Running from September 2024 through March 2025, this new series titled "In Between World—Exploring Cultural Hybridity" will be hosted in the firm's downtown Houston office, featuring 31 works of art by four local artists.

Womble Bond Dickinson has named Carolina Borja, Tiffany Lee, Kaima Marie, and Michel Muylle as the featured artists for this new series. Each artist brings a unique perspective, with themes ranging from climate change and preservation to resilience, ho pe, innovation, and cross-cultural experiences. This immersive art experience is a celebration of diversity and heritage in one of the nation's most culturally rich cities.

Carolina Borja was born in San Diego California and grew up in the border city of Tijuana before settling in Mexico City. She studied Industrial Design with a minor in Mexican Folk Art. Borja's work exists at an intersection of sculpture, public art, and Mexican craft. Her work often blends urban and craft elements, exploring themes like urban mobility, growth and cross-cultural experiences.

Tiffany Heng Hui Lee is a Taiwanese-American visual artist who creates abstract, paper-based collages, mixed media objects, sculptures, jewelry, and paintings. Lee's art expresses movement and energy, reflecting the changing unstable characteristics of nature, as well as the fragmentation and uncertainty of life. Abstract creations allow the viewer to interpret each work based on their personal experiences and preferences. Layers mimic the order found in nature that must be present for balance and harmony to exist. Layering materials provides depth to each piece. Her architectural background allows her to use repetitive lines to create abstract compositions. Use of intimate detail enhances the work by luring the viewer ever closer to discover things not visible from afar.

Kaima Marie is the daughter of a Nigerian immigrant and a white mother, which allowed her to exist simultaneously within two vastly different cultures. Marie uses collage to discover the social implications of identity, with specific attention to the narratives surrounding urbanism and capitalism as they incubate in individual, familial and social tropes. She has showcased nationally in group exhibitions, including the Glendale Library in California, San Antonio Art League and Museum, the Houston Museum of African American Culture, the Museum of Fine Arts Houston and the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, winning "Best in Show" two years in a row at the longest running African American juried exhibition in the nation.

Michel Muylle is native from Belgium and former engineer. Years of extensive traveling throughout his career broadened his passion as an avid collector of contemporary art. In a natural shift of curiosity, he started exploring his own artistic interests in drawing and painting. After many years of implementation in this discipline, he complemented his own experimentation with various media such as pastels, charcoals, acrylics and oils. Some of his earlier works consist of monochromatic abstract paintings, which reflect a near maniacal and meditative approach to applying oil paint on canvas. Earlier works also included variations on geometric abstraction with a strong focus on the interplay of color abstract expressionism. Muylle produced "Collector's Waltz", a 2012 documentary film reflecting upon the passion of collecting art and the relationship with artists.



WBD Houston Office Managing Partner Jeffrey Whittle said, "We believe that art offers a unique opportunity to connect with our clients on a personal level and foster meaningful conversations. Our presence at this exhibition demonstrates our commitment to engaging with the community and showcasing our firm's dedication to creativity and culture."

Womble Bond Dickinson established the Art & Diversity program in 2023 to support and give a platform to diverse artists in the Houston area to exhibit their work and engage with the corporation, and local community. Womble Bond Dickinson's Art & Diversity program aims to engage with the community by highlighting local artists who embody the vibrancy and multiculturalism of Houston. The program previously launched with the theme "Nos Populi: We the People," which was met with acclaim and featured in-person Artist Talks by the participating artists, including John Bernhard, Luisa Duarte, Farima Fooladi, and Nel Gaskin. The first exhibition led to the sale of five artworks.

WBD Partner Lisa Moyles, DEI Partner and Chair of the firm's DEI Steering Committee said, "Art awakens us to feel things that matter, and it is a lens that helps us see these important topics through other people's eyes. We are proud to participate in the Art & Diversity program, and we hope the exhibit inspires visitors to our Houston office."

"A key component of the Art & Diversity program is how we envision office spaces that elevate the experience for both employees and clients, connecting them to their local communities," said Katrina Pride, WBD Director of Development & Diversity. "When an organization genuinely strives to create inclusive spaces where everyone feels welcome, remarkable things can happen."

As Womble Bond Dickinson continues to foster a creative platform for artistic expression and cultural dialogue, this new exhibition promises to inspire visitors and offer a profound exploration of cultural hybridity through captivating visual stories.

Womble Bond Dickinson Patent Agent Azie Aziz, Ph.D., curates the exhibition and facilitates exhibition-related activities, including exhibition tours and artist talks.

